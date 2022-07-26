 Skip to content

Pain Party update for 26 July 2022

Pain Party Patch 1.0.4.0

Pain Party Patch 1.0.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the fourth patch to Party Party, fixing various issues and adding new content.

Additions

  • Added new endgame boss

  • Added new weapon the slime rifle

  • Added status effects for all bosses. You can now slow, shrink and expand all bosses except the final boss

  • Added skill reset arcade machine. You'll now be able to re-spec if you made some bad life choices

Changes
  • The level Painful path has been re-balanced to have less mines
  • The level Time Trial has had a slight re-balanced
  • Player max speed upgrade has been debuffed from 1200 to 900 speed unit
  • Most levels now have more items and the slime rifle has been added to later levels
Fixes
  • You will no longer have the last saved weapon when starting a new game
Known issues
  • Items sometimes get desynced after throwing/dropping in multiplayer

Cheers
Icehelm

