Pain Party Patch 1.0.4.0

This is the fourth patch to Party Party, fixing various issues and adding new content.
Additions
-
Added new endgame boss
-
Added new weapon the slime rifle
-
Added status effects for all bosses. You can now slow, shrink and expand all bosses except the final boss
-
Added skill reset arcade machine. You'll now be able to re-spec if you made some bad life choices
Changes
- The level Painful path has been re-balanced to have less mines
- The level Time Trial has had a slight re-balanced
- Player max speed upgrade has been debuffed from 1200 to 900 speed unit
- Most levels now have more items and the slime rifle has been added to later levels
Fixes
- You will no longer have the last saved weapon when starting a new game
Known issues
- Items sometimes get desynced after throwing/dropping in multiplayer
Cheers
Icehelm
Changed files in this update