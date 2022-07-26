 Skip to content

Warlord: Britannia update for 26 July 2022

Update 1.32

Build 9194797

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Legates,

This is another small patch designed to improve the experience in the meantime while waiting for the Foundations update!

Update Log:

  • Added Kills as alternate/parallel requirement to Days in service
  • Added volume clouds option (NOTE: major performance gain possible on low-mid range systems)
  • Added respawn at camp button
  • Updated formation floating arrow and hold models
  • Increased structure durability
  • Increased info panel text size and widened the menu
  • Fixed keybinds not saving between game sessions
  • Fixed "game saved" note layout when returning to game
  • Fixed error with guard points not updating

