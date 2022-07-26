Update 1.32

Legates,
This is another small patch designed to improve the experience in the meantime while waiting for the Foundations update!
Update Log:
- Added Kills as alternate/parallel requirement to Days in service
- Added volume clouds option (NOTE: major performance gain possible on low-mid range systems)
- Added respawn at camp button
- Updated formation floating arrow and hold models
- Increased structure durability
- Increased info panel text size and widened the menu
- Fixed keybinds not saving between game sessions
- Fixed "game saved" note layout when returning to game
- Fixed error with guard points not updating
