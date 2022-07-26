Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #10

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where buttons on the title screen were incorrectly offset under multiple circumstances
- Fixed a bug where the Reel hoverboxes for Oil Can and Oil Can Essence were the incorrect size
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update