Luck be a Landlord update for 26 July 2022

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #10

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where buttons on the title screen were incorrectly offset under multiple circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where the Reel hoverboxes for Oil Can and Oil Can Essence were the incorrect size

Changed files in this update

