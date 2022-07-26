 Skip to content

Pox Nora update for 26 July 2022

July 2022 Client hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Controller Support
  • pressing B/Circle on the main menu now brings up a prompt to quit
  • pressing any controller direction on the main menu while no button is highlighted will now correctly highlight the top button (Ranked Play)
User Interface
  • fixed an issue with the rune manager showing blank rows below the current row even though there are more rows of runes for every 4th or 5th row
  • fixed the rune manager occasionally showing no runes and requiring the user to scroll to show filtered runes when less than one row of runes were found for a search term or filter
  • fixed an issue where the rune manager would stop scrolling correctly when changing resolutions
  • fixed issues with the rune manager not correctly working at non 16:9 resolutions
  • fixed an issue where the deck manager would not show the currently selected deck sometimes when first loading into the deck list
Art & Effects
  • optimized the effect for transfigure (mostly by removing a lot of unnecessary particle effects from an otherwise cool looking effect)
  • optimized the renderpath to not do a number of unnecessary operations every frame
  • added a catch to clean up unused sprites from visual effects in certain specific cases
  • fixed the missing weapon from ironfist avatar while in statue form
Descriptions and In-game Messages
  • fixed the spell Inspiration having no text when in game
  • fixed an error with the description of Underdepths Exploit while in game
Misc
  • fixed an issue that could prevent certain Runes from being revealed in the Rune dock when the user's operating system was set to Turkish
  • the production client will no longer show most messages in the generated log file except for error messages

