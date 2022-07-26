July 2022 Client hotfix

Controller Support
- pressing B/Circle on the main menu now brings up a prompt to quit
- pressing any controller direction on the main menu while no button is highlighted will now correctly highlight the top button (Ranked Play)
User Interface
- fixed an issue with the rune manager showing blank rows below the current row even though there are more rows of runes for every 4th or 5th row
- fixed the rune manager occasionally showing no runes and requiring the user to scroll to show filtered runes when less than one row of runes were found for a search term or filter
- fixed an issue where the rune manager would stop scrolling correctly when changing resolutions
- fixed issues with the rune manager not correctly working at non 16:9 resolutions
- fixed an issue where the deck manager would not show the currently selected deck sometimes when first loading into the deck list
Art & Effects
- optimized the effect for transfigure (mostly by removing a lot of unnecessary particle effects from an otherwise cool looking effect)
- optimized the renderpath to not do a number of unnecessary operations every frame
- added a catch to clean up unused sprites from visual effects in certain specific cases
- fixed the missing weapon from ironfist avatar while in statue form
Descriptions and In-game Messages
- fixed the spell Inspiration having no text when in game
- fixed an error with the description of Underdepths Exploit while in game
Misc
- fixed an issue that could prevent certain Runes from being revealed in the Rune dock when the user's operating system was set to Turkish
- the production client will no longer show most messages in the generated log file except for error messages
Changed files in this update