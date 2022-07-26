New enemy:
- Thief: does not attack you but steals your drops
Item and spell limit:
- maximum 5 items
- maximum 5 spells: 4 autocast and one activated (ultimate)
Stats system:
- now at levelup you get 10 upgrade points, which can be spent on a spell upgrade or stat points
- added stats(str,int,agi, etc...) tab in upgrades popup
New items:
- armor, max health, evasion and attack speed
New spells:
- autocast: arc lightning and proximity mine
- activated: dash and absolute chaos
Small improvements:
- added sound effects
- added save/load slots
- added spawn animation for enemies
- added ESC shortcut to pause/unpause
- added basic help screen
Changed files in this update