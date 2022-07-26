 Skip to content

Endless waves survival update for 26 July 2022

New Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9194609

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New enemy:

  • Thief: does not attack you but steals your drops

Item and spell limit:

  • maximum 5 items
  • maximum 5 spells: 4 autocast and one activated (ultimate)

Stats system:

  • now at levelup you get 10 upgrade points, which can be spent on a spell upgrade or stat points
  • added stats(str,int,agi, etc...) tab in upgrades popup

New items:

  • armor, max health, evasion and attack speed

New spells:

  • autocast: arc lightning and proximity mine
  • activated: dash and absolute chaos

Small improvements:

  • added sound effects
  • added save/load slots
  • added spawn animation for enemies
  • added ESC shortcut to pause/unpause
  • added basic help screen

Changed files in this update

