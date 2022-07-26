Fire Ant Update Coming 6 PM UK Time Tomorrow: 'How To Play', Launch Livestream

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Just a very short post to confirm that the launch of the fire ant update won't be occurring at midnight but at 6 pm UK time tomorrow, or approximately 23 hours after this is posted. Converted to some other times this comes out as:

1 pm: US East Coast

10 am: US West Coast

7 pm: Most of Europe

3 am on the 28th: Most of Australia

A quick search engine query should let you convert your own local time from the team's 5pm BST (British Summer Time).

Today we posted a quick tutorial video that should help you quickly get up to speed with some of the major new mechanics introduced with this update. It doesn't spoil anything that hasn't already been revealed, but if you're trying to keep entirely unspoiled you'll probably want to skip this one.

Roughly an hour before we launch the game, some of the team are going to do a livestream on YouTube going over some of the new mechanics, changes, and other such things. A quick breather before we push the button! Join us over there: