Luck be a Landlord update for 26 July 2022

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to add European Portuguese localization.

Changes

  • Added European Portuguese localization
  • Fixed a bug where the Stats menu could be visible before being unlocked

