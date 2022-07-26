 Skip to content

Daybreaker VR update for 26 July 2022

Quick Fixes for July 26th (Part 2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9194371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted tutorial room text size
  • Added gifs to tutorial sections to give extra instruction
  • Added backpack tutorial section
  • Added a teleport movement mode to right thumbstick

