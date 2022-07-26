- Adjusted tutorial room text size
- Added gifs to tutorial sections to give extra instruction
- Added backpack tutorial section
- Added a teleport movement mode to right thumbstick
Daybreaker VR update for 26 July 2022
Quick Fixes for July 26th (Part 2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update