Impact Point update for 26 July 2022

Update #3 Notes

26 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Re-added round settings
  • Added ability to make a game private or public within the lobby
  • Added discord community links

Fixes:

  • Fixed long names from overflowing in the lobby
  • Hopefully fixed player movement from "sticking"

