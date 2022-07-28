[1.0.13.2719] "Ibn Battuta Update" Version Notes

IMPORTANT CHANGES AND ADDITIONS
- Introduced the new Empire Name system.
- Heavily rebalanced cultures, including Militarist Iron Reserves rework, Phoenicians EU becoming naval transport, etc.
- Rebalanced influence costs, especially late game: Enact Civic, Attach Territory and Merge City influence costs grow slower.
- New Line of Sight calculation (should be more intuitive).
Please find all balance changes here : https://www.games2gether.com/amplitude-studios/humankind/forums/168-general/threads/49496-battuta-patch-balance-changes?page=1#post-357922
OTHER ADDITIONS AND CHANGES
- New Loading screens.
- New Loading tips.
- Borders are now turned off when removing the UI overlay with Shift+F10 (for nicer screenshots!)
- Civic Bonuses shown in tooltips for locked civics.
- Improved rotation of quarters, buliding placement in city plans and variety of Commons Quarters to avoid repetitive patterns in large cities.
FIXES OF ISSUES SPOTTED BY THE COMMUNITY (THANKS!)
- Vassalizing an enemy after they try to break free should now cost 0 war support
- Fixed several issues with the Wonder-Full achievement not unlocking properly.
- Fixed an issue with the Pacesetter achievement not unlocking properly.
- Fixed an issue where "Falling Out" achievement was not unlocking correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the "International Trading" civic was not unlocking when the prerequisites were met.
- Fixed an issue where War Support changes did not match between the battle aftermath and diplomacy screen.
- Fixed an issue where an AI controlled empire could get stuck in the Neolithic.
- Fixed an issue with no texture appearing on the Great Zimbabwe wonder.
- Fixed an issue where the community folder could have too many folders when building mods often.
- Fixed an issue where Air and Artillery strikes could corrupt a save in very rare occasions.
- Fixed an issue where units with the Bombard ability could not attack a unit on a tile with destroyed fortifications.
- Fixed an issue where armies standing on an outpost of an empire that just signed a non-aggression pact would get destroyed.
- Fixed an issue with resource pins not correctly updating when replacing an embematic resource with different types of resource extractor.
- Fixed an issue where the yields of the Aesthete ability were working differently than described in the tooltip.
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue where a player who was not the host could change DLC content spawn probability settings in the multiplayer lobby.
- Fixed an issue with the Mississipians' emblematic quarter wasn't giving money to adjacent districts.
- Fixed an issue where resource pins remained on tiles that became Wastelands.
- Fixed an issue where the "See more" button in the new update panel on the main menu was incorrectly localized in several languages.
- Fixed an issue where armies could not ransack tiles belonging to one of their vassal empires.
CULTURES OF LATIN AMERICA FIXES
- [Community] Fixed an issue with the Baira Hunter's tooltip not correctly showing the Indirect Fire ability.
- [Community] Fixed an issue where the Inca's emblematic quarter could not be build next to some mountain tiles.
- [Community] Fixed an issue where the Inca's emblematic quarter could not be built next to mountain natural wonders.
- [Community] Fixed an issue where Sapa Inca Guards had their Anti-cavalry bonus applied twice.
- [Community] Fixed an issue where the Taino emblematic unit did not replace the crossbowmen.
- [Community] Fixed an issue where units minor factions added with the Cultures of Latin America had incorrect art.
- [Community] Fixed an issue where the Machu Pichu wonder would lose functionality after its territory was split, upgraded to a city, then merged.
- Fixed an issue where bonuses from Machu Picchu also applied to outposts.
