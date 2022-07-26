Update 2.1.91

Factions:
- Unlocked faction items are purchasable with money in the Buy menu after reset. You can purchase up to your maximum unlocked items.
- Faction Rep is no longer halfed when joining another faction.
Items:
- Added a new Portal item, sold by the Crystal faction.
- AoE radius/size is increased by the total number of AoE items in line.
- Crisscross legendary: Added 5% damage per turn by default. Perk 4: 8% damage per turn instead.
- Reduced time taken for turn upwards/sideways item to 0.25s. Multiple items halves the time to turn.
Map:
- Made Mission 4 fly sideways easier.
UI:
- World map performance improvements.
- World map now indicates cleared worlds with a blue dot.
- Added perks tree reset all button.
- Added perks tree A/B profile. It unlocks at Tier 250.
- Enlarged ranking show all button.
- Fixed RC UI updates in waves.
- Fixed map end screen UI dps timer.
- Moved medals menu from the Skills to Tasks tab.
- Fix entire UI menu disappearing bug. (Please report this bug in Discord if it happens.)
Changed files in this update