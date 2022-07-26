 Skip to content

Miner Gun Builder update for 26 July 2022

Update 2.1.91

Update 2.1.91

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Factions:

  • Unlocked faction items are purchasable with money in the Buy menu after reset. You can purchase up to your maximum unlocked items.
  • Faction Rep is no longer halfed when joining another faction.

Items:

  • Added a new Portal item, sold by the Crystal faction.
  • AoE radius/size is increased by the total number of AoE items in line.
  • Crisscross legendary: Added 5% damage per turn by default. Perk 4: 8% damage per turn instead.
  • Reduced time taken for turn upwards/sideways item to 0.25s. Multiple items halves the time to turn.

Map:

  • Made Mission 4 fly sideways easier.

UI:

  • World map performance improvements.
  • World map now indicates cleared worlds with a blue dot.
  • Added perks tree reset all button.
  • Added perks tree A/B profile. It unlocks at Tier 250.
  • Enlarged ranking show all button.
  • Fixed RC UI updates in waves.
  • Fixed map end screen UI dps timer.
  • Moved medals menu from the Skills to Tasks tab.
  • Fix entire UI menu disappearing bug. (Please report this bug in Discord if it happens.)

