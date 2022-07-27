Patch 0.16

Hey,
In this Update we made some changes to the wide mini-map:
-Fixed some glitches.
-Fixed Sheriff shooting animation (pulling gun animation wasn't working sometimes).
Stay tuned for the Roadmap announcement very soon![
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update