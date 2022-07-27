 Skip to content

West Hunt update for 27 July 2022

Patch 0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9193576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

In this Update we made some changes to the wide mini-map:

+Showing outlaw missions:

+Showing mails notifications:

-Fixed some glitches.
-Fixed Sheriff shooting animation (pulling gun animation wasn't working sometimes).

Stay tuned for the Roadmap announcement very soon![

