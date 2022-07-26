Patch v0.8.47

Additions:
- Added that starting options will unlock after playing endless mode for a while
- Added new “expectation rising” event texts
- Added a safety to avoid an infinite expansion bug (but did not find the source yet)
- Added arrow key control for the planet camera (so they can be mapped to a stick on the steam deck)
Changes:
- Lowered the expectation rise frequency significantly in the early mastery levels, and a tiny bit in the later mastery levels.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a memory issue which will hopefully stop some crashes from happening.
- Fixed the bug where only 1 lifeform was proposed
- Fixed a bug where lifeform spreading time would be displayed for hidden regions
- Fixed a bug where expanding to a location with a building would destroy the building
- Fixed a bug where relocating a building would inherit the damage
- Fixed a bug related to displaying information for Mine Venting skill (and other similar ones)
- Fixed a bug where you were not able to use the Mine skill on oceanic locations
- Fixed a bug where an error message with “131 missing” would appear
- Fixed that you could destroy an expansion building (like a bus station) even when it’s expansion points were used
- Fixed the select leader screen would be cropped on small resolutions (like the steam deck)
- Fixed that you could relocate a city mine to a slot with no resources.
- Fixed a bug where the trade route breakdown was not displayed correctly for special mine trade routes.
- Some other small fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update