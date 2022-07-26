 Skip to content

Lethal Running update for 26 July 2022

EA-44 2022-07-26 754

  • released more loot for the early game
  • reduced sector number of each district
  • fixed exception when accessing the vendor machine
  • fixed some dialog labels
  • fixed layout of dismantle dialog
  • lowered volume of charging dialog
  • fixed molotov cocktail
  • fixed stealth rendering when no armor active
  • enabled running and dodging when in stealth
  • updated runtime to 17.0.4
  • tweaked loot spawn counts
  • new hint for crafting knife
  • tweaked color grading

