EA-44 2022-07-26 754
- released more loot for the early game
- reduced sector number of each district
- fixed exception when accessing the vendor machine
- fixed some dialog labels
- fixed layout of dismantle dialog
- lowered volume of charging dialog
- fixed molotov cocktail
- fixed stealth rendering when no armor active
- enabled running and dodging when in stealth
- updated runtime to 17.0.4
- tweaked loot spawn counts
- new hint for crafting knife
- tweaked color grading
Changed files in this update