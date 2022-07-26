HOTFIX PATCH NOTES - EA 0.2.25

This is a small hotfix patch to address some immediate bugs found this past weekend. Thanks for all the reports!
CHANGES
- Reduced Brie's steal chance from 35% to 30%.
- Updated graphics of the weapon training respec button.
- Updated graphics of the weapon training close button (used to say Accept). This was confusing to some players since points are spent right away and Accept only closes the interface.
BUG FIXES
- Idle mercs (removed from mission squad) are not properly saved resulting in loss of equipped gear. This does not affect mercs in mission squad and the bug was introduced with the last big content patch.
- All bows are not correctly aligned when held in hand by female mercs (not on their back).
- Horde overflow icon shows up on undiscovered region locations.
- Achievement "I'm Here to Help" is not being tracked. Also changed the description to match the goal.
