Patch Notes - Version 1.3.85

Changelog
- Fixed being able to give Esfalad the Dryad Queen's head before starting The Dryad Queen quest, preventing from starting the Jungle Escort quest
- Fixed the Waterfall exit area sometimes disappearing after entering the Hidden Caves in Verdant Valley
- Fixed Halman Summer missing from a cutscene... making the dialog very, very strange.
- Fixed a bug that could occur in Custom Dungeons if you spammed the skip button too quickly during dialogs
- Added a messsage when trying to select a DLC class in Multiplayer when the host doesn't own the DLC.
- Made some changes to improve movement smoothness in Multiplayer
- Fixed an error that could occur when right clicking on an item while in a shop
- Fixed more desyncs in Multiplayer, such as closing the inventory immediately after moving an item before the network validated the move, or playing around in the bestiary menu.
- Fixed a rare case where starting a random encounter right before 8:00 AM and finishing it after 8:00 AM would prevent the exit area from appearing.
- Fixed items not immediately appearing on the ground after being dropped in Multiplayer
- Improve stability and added more safety nets to prevent potential crashes
- Fixed the game sometimes displaying xbox controls in weird places without reasons
- Fixed the Point Buy System being unavailable due to its icon being replaced by the male/female slider (wut?)
- Fixed a scroll of Resurrection in the People's Hideout causing errors when looted
- Fixed a freeze that would occur when a Druid in Wild Shape gets knocked unconscious by an attack of opportunity (both the animal shape and druid reaching 0 HP in one strike)
- Made some optimization passes on Caer Hyfrid
- Fixed a Ranger with Fast Aim and a +1 Longbow equipped losing their UI when entering combat
