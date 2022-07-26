 Skip to content

Solasta: Crown of the Magister update for 26 July 2022

Patch Notes - Version 1.3.85

Patch Notes - Version 1.3.85

Changelog

  • Fixed being able to give Esfalad the Dryad Queen's head before starting The Dryad Queen quest, preventing from starting the Jungle Escort quest
  • Fixed the Waterfall exit area sometimes disappearing after entering the Hidden Caves in Verdant Valley
  • Fixed Halman Summer missing from a cutscene... making the dialog very, very strange.
  • Fixed a bug that could occur in Custom Dungeons if you spammed the skip button too quickly during dialogs
  • Added a messsage when trying to select a DLC class in Multiplayer when the host doesn't own the DLC.
  • Made some changes to improve movement smoothness in Multiplayer
  • Fixed an error that could occur when right clicking on an item while in a shop
  • Fixed more desyncs in Multiplayer, such as closing the inventory immediately after moving an item before the network validated the move, or playing around in the bestiary menu.
  • Fixed a rare case where starting a random encounter right before 8:00 AM and finishing it after 8:00 AM would prevent the exit area from appearing.
  • Fixed items not immediately appearing on the ground after being dropped in Multiplayer
  • Improve stability and added more safety nets to prevent potential crashes
  • Fixed the game sometimes displaying xbox controls in weird places without reasons
  • Fixed the Point Buy System being unavailable due to its icon being replaced by the male/female slider (wut?)
  • Fixed a scroll of Resurrection in the People's Hideout causing errors when looted
  • Fixed a freeze that would occur when a Druid in Wild Shape gets knocked unconscious by an attack of opportunity (both the animal shape and druid reaching 0 HP in one strike)
  • Made some optimization passes on Caer Hyfrid
  • Fixed a Ranger with Fast Aim and a +1 Longbow equipped losing their UI when entering combat

