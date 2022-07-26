- Cancel building move when entering pause menu to avoid issues with saving and loading
- Fix Glass Smelter navmesh so it doesn't potentially break pathing for other buildings behind it
- Fix bug when placing one road at a time to push out an edge building
Airborne Kingdom update for 26 July 2022
Patch notes v1.7.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
