 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raubritter update for 26 July 2022

Hotfix 0.30e

Share · View all patches · Build 9193072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You cannot break the shovel animations by clicking multiple times.

Hotbar no longer causes lag in the game.

Next update Friday 19:00 Europe, 10:00 PT

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link