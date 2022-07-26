- Visual improvements in the credits, readjusted the HUD for all screens.
- Added more lore in the final level.
- Fixed an incorrect english sentence.
- Some small improvements.
DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 26 July 2022
Small Update V 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
(Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
- Loading history…
(macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
- Loading history…
(Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update