DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 26 July 2022

Small Update V 1.0.1

  • Visual improvements in the credits, readjusted the HUD for all screens.
  • Added more lore in the final level.
  • Fixed an incorrect english sentence.
  • Some small improvements.

