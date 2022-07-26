 Skip to content

Hexahedra Playtest update for 26 July 2022

Open Beta Update 3

Build 9191890

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs Squashed: 13

New features:

  • As well as being able to slide tracks up and down, in larger levels you can now drag the tracks into their own window. Position tracks wherever you want!

Other Changes:

  • Lasers are now explained with a video tutorial
  • Some levels now have tutorial help built into the factory, which persists after running through the popups.
  • Various performance improvements in both models and textures.

Bugfixes:

  • Right-clicking a device to remove it now adds an entry to the Undo system.
  • Single-panel cubes no longer "collide" with devices in different workstations.
  • Tracks now expand properly when undoing a workstation deactivation.
  • It's no longer possible to box-select commands in hidden tracks.
  • Fixed devices now always turn red on hover, never blue.
  • Level 3's fixed commands are now actually fixed in place.

