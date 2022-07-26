Open Beta Update 3

Bugs Squashed: 13
New features:
- As well as being able to slide tracks up and down, in larger levels you can now drag the tracks into their own window. Position tracks wherever you want!
Other Changes:
- Lasers are now explained with a video tutorial
- Some levels now have tutorial help built into the factory, which persists after running through the popups.
- Various performance improvements in both models and textures.
Bugfixes:
- Right-clicking a device to remove it now adds an entry to the Undo system.
- Single-panel cubes no longer "collide" with devices in different workstations.
- Tracks now expand properly when undoing a workstation deactivation.
- It's no longer possible to box-select commands in hidden tracks.
- Fixed devices now always turn red on hover, never blue.
- Level 3's fixed commands are now actually fixed in place.
