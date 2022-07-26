- The illumination of several levels that were too dark has been corrected.
- Fixed bugs in some levels that sometimes prevented to get to the next level.
- The camera in the first and eighth level has been corrected.
- It has been improved the level design to facilitate the continuity of the history and to guide the player.
- Fixed some out of bounds
Deer Journey update for 26 July 2022
Fixed bugs after Q&A
Patchnotes via Steam Community
