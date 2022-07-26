 Skip to content

Deer Journey update for 26 July 2022

Fixed bugs after Q&A

  • The illumination of several levels that were too dark has been corrected.
  • Fixed bugs in some levels that sometimes prevented to get to the next level.
  • The camera in the first and eighth level has been corrected.
  • It has been improved the level design to facilitate the continuity of the history and to guide the player.
  • Fixed some out of bounds

