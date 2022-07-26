 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 26 July 2022

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.19.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

Wasteland Biome:

The Wasteland Biome is now available. It features Scrap Piles, a new type of resource giver that produces Component Parts and can only be harvested with the Better Future Disk Laser.

The Wasteland Biome will appear in the following Game Modes:

  • Creative
  • Campaign
  • Co-op Creative
  • Co-op Campaign
  • R&D Labs - A new Wasteland Biome area is accessible via the Teleporter

NOTE: You will need to start a new Game Save in order for the Wasteland Biome to appear.

New Blocks:
  • GeoCorp Resource Radar
  • Hawkeye Small Fort Ramp
  • Hawkeye Wide Fort Ramp
  • Hawkeye Anchored Fort Ramp
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue with the audio on Venture Propellers.
  • Fixed an issue that caused you to have no weapon spread when aiming directly north, south, east, or west.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when invalid mods are requested. For example, if an item on the Steam Workshop has been incorrectly tagged as a Mod and the player tried to load it the game will crash.
  • Fixed an issue that caused modded blocks to have an incorrect death explosion.

A massive thanks to the TerraTech Modding Community for highlighting some of these bugs.

Quality of Life Improvements:
  • The Skins Palette will now open with Flood Fill selected by default.
  • The Skins Palette will now remember your last selected skin when opening and closing the menu.
Block Adjustments:

The following blocks have had their health and weight increased:

  • Hawkeye Small Fort Anchor
  • Hawkeye Medium Fort Anchor
  • Hawkeye Large Fort Anchor
  • Hawkeye Small Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Medium Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Large Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Windowed Fort Wall
  • Hawkeye Small Fort Floor
  • Hawkeye Medium Fort Floor
  • Hawkeye Large Fort Floor
Depreciated Block:
  • Reticule Research Resource Radar

This block will no longer be available in the Inventory. Techs Snapshots that already contain this block can still be loaded.

Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • yukke
  • 光轲

