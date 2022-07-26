Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.19.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
Wasteland Biome:
The Wasteland Biome is now available. It features Scrap Piles, a new type of resource giver that produces Component Parts and can only be harvested with the Better Future Disk Laser.
The Wasteland Biome will appear in the following Game Modes:
- Creative
- Campaign
- Co-op Creative
- Co-op Campaign
- R&D Labs - A new Wasteland Biome area is accessible via the Teleporter
NOTE: You will need to start a new Game Save in order for the Wasteland Biome to appear.
New Blocks:
- GeoCorp Resource Radar
- Hawkeye Small Fort Ramp
- Hawkeye Wide Fort Ramp
- Hawkeye Anchored Fort Ramp
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with the audio on Venture Propellers.
- Fixed an issue that caused you to have no weapon spread when aiming directly north, south, east, or west.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when invalid mods are requested. For example, if an item on the Steam Workshop has been incorrectly tagged as a Mod and the player tried to load it the game will crash.
- Fixed an issue that caused modded blocks to have an incorrect death explosion.
A massive thanks to the TerraTech Modding Community for highlighting some of these bugs.
Quality of Life Improvements:
- The Skins Palette will now open with Flood Fill selected by default.
- The Skins Palette will now remember your last selected skin when opening and closing the menu.
Block Adjustments:
The following blocks have had their health and weight increased:
- Hawkeye Small Fort Anchor
- Hawkeye Medium Fort Anchor
- Hawkeye Large Fort Anchor
- Hawkeye Small Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Medium Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Large Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Windowed Fort Wall
- Hawkeye Small Fort Floor
- Hawkeye Medium Fort Floor
- Hawkeye Large Fort Floor
Depreciated Block:
- Reticule Research Resource Radar
This block will no longer be available in the Inventory. Techs Snapshots that already contain this block can still be loaded.
Localisation update:
Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Japanese and Chinese friends.
Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:
- yukke
- 光轲
Changed depots in testing branch