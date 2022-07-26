Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.4.19.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9191733 · Last edited 26 July 2022 – 10:32:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

Wasteland Biome:

The Wasteland Biome is now available. It features Scrap Piles, a new type of resource giver that produces Component Parts and can only be harvested with the Better Future Disk Laser.

The Wasteland Biome will appear in the following Game Modes:

Creative

Campaign

Co-op Creative

Co-op Campaign

R&D Labs - A new Wasteland Biome area is accessible via the Teleporter

NOTE: You will need to start a new Game Save in order for the Wasteland Biome to appear.

New Blocks:

GeoCorp Resource Radar

Hawkeye Small Fort Ramp

Hawkeye Wide Fort Ramp

Hawkeye Anchored Fort Ramp

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the audio on Venture Propellers.

Fixed an issue that caused you to have no weapon spread when aiming directly north, south, east, or west.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to crash when invalid mods are requested. For example, if an item on the Steam Workshop has been incorrectly tagged as a Mod and the player tried to load it the game will crash.

Fixed an issue that caused modded blocks to have an incorrect death explosion.

A massive thanks to the TerraTech Modding Community for highlighting some of these bugs.

Quality of Life Improvements:

The Skins Palette will now open with Flood Fill selected by default.

The Skins Palette will now remember your last selected skin when opening and closing the menu.

Block Adjustments:

The following blocks have had their health and weight increased:

Hawkeye Small Fort Anchor

Hawkeye Medium Fort Anchor

Hawkeye Large Fort Anchor

Hawkeye Small Fort Wall

Hawkeye Medium Fort Wall

Hawkeye Large Fort Wall

Hawkeye Windowed Fort Wall

Hawkeye Small Fort Floor

Hawkeye Medium Fort Floor

Hawkeye Large Fort Floor

Depreciated Block:

Reticule Research Resource Radar

This block will no longer be available in the Inventory. Techs Snapshots that already contain this block can still be loaded.

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: