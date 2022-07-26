 Skip to content

OneForAll update for 26 July 2022

Update 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9191692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW CONTENT AND CHANGES:

  • New weapons and Melee weapons!

  • More optimization and AI optimization!

  • AI Damage increased!

AND MUCH MORE IS WAITING FOR YOU TO EXPLORE!

