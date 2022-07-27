Hotfix 2.7.26.a

The hotfix is here!
Sorry for the long wait - we’re in the middle of relocating our office.
List of changes:
- Fixed big chest inventory bug.
- Fixed a bug with inventory spread between multiple bases.
