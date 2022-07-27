 Skip to content

Bum Simulator update for 27 July 2022

Hotfix 2.7.26.a

Share · View all patches · Build 9191588

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The hotfix is here!
Sorry for the long wait - we’re in the middle of relocating our office.

List of changes:

  • Fixed big chest inventory bug.
  • Fixed a bug with inventory spread between multiple bases.

