Monsters per second update for 26 July 2022

Full release

Build 9191578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

-Added achievements.

Changes:

-Increased rewards for all maps.
-Changed the main screen.

Have fun playing!

