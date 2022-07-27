Hotfix: v0.8.5.10
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with removing staff from facilities and not being able to reassign them
- Fixed the camera so it now moves floor/level when following characters
- Set correct floor level when starting creative mode
- Removed two windows from the catalog that aren't meant to be available
- Fixed some issues with review count
- Better handling of putting gym equipment back after activity is cancelled (Which was causing issues with changing floors)
- Stopped some instances where guests would cancel their activity (like eating) to go and talk to people in the bar or lobby
- Fixed the quality levels for shabby couch
Changes:
- The objective button now turns off if there are no objectives
- Added a financial cost to the fountain model ($2500)
- Increased the price of Good & Great Water Distributor (Good: $1500 to $1800 & Great: $1800 to $2100)
- Added 'Selected' colours to the buttons used to filter staff types in the staff hiring menu
Changed files in this update