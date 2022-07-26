The polyglot update

We decided to teach our AI squids to speak different languages and updated the UI accordingly, support was added for the following languages:
- French
- German
- Spanish
- Japanese
- Chinese
I truly apologize if we forgot your language but we do not know any native speaker in other languages who can help us translate.
We also released the following:
- Fixed a bug where time would slow when a player paused the game
- Smoothed ball force help to allow for more spectacular moves
- Improved AI reaction to smashes
- AI will now be still while talking
Changed files in this update