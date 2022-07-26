 Skip to content

Kraken Smash: Volleyball update for 26 July 2022

The polyglot update

Kraken Smash: Volleyball update for 26 July 2022 · Build 9190819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We decided to teach our AI squids to speak different languages and updated the UI accordingly, support was added for the following languages:

  • French
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Japanese
  • Chinese

I truly apologize if we forgot your language but we do not know any native speaker in other languages who can help us translate.

We also released the following:

  • Fixed a bug where time would slow when a player paused the game
  • Smoothed ball force help to allow for more spectacular moves
  • Improved AI reaction to smashes
  • AI will now be still while talking

