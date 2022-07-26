 Skip to content

Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 26 July 2022

Fixed camera on non-VR version

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch to fix the camera on the non-VR version.

The game can run both in VR and non-VR. Go to settings and toggle VR.

