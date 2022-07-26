 Skip to content

Daybreaker VR update for 26 July 2022

Quick Fix for July 26th (Part 1)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Doing these first today as they are the most frequently requested info currently.

  • Adjusted layout of bunker to better direct players to the tutorial room
  • Added clarification of Primary Button to tutorial room

