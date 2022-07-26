 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 26 July 2022

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #8

Build 9189958

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Added a hotkey to reset all Graphics settings (Hold "F9" or "9" for 5 seconds while the game is open)
  • Fixed a bug where the Inventory wasn't updating if the UI Scaling setting for Inventory was updated while the Inventory was open
  • Fixed a bug where the Item Count reminder text was offset incorrectly in the inventory
  • Fixed a bug where the Coin Text was overlapping with itself if the language was set to German, Polish, or Spain-Spanish
  • Fixed a bug where the Patch Timer Text was offset incorrectly if the language was set to Russian
  • Fixed a bug where icons in email buttons were clipping out at various UI Scaling settings
  • Fixed a bug where item icons in player tips were scaled incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug where the sliders in the Colors menu were offset incorrectly at various resolutions
  • Fixed a bug where the Symbol/Item Selection for "Missing" and "Item Missing" had an incorrect background size
  • Fixed numerous instances of double-space typos across multiple localizations

