Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #8

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Added a hotkey to reset all Graphics settings (Hold "F9" or "9" for 5 seconds while the game is open)
- Fixed a bug where the Inventory wasn't updating if the UI Scaling setting for Inventory was updated while the Inventory was open
- Fixed a bug where the Item Count reminder text was offset incorrectly in the inventory
- Fixed a bug where the Coin Text was overlapping with itself if the language was set to German, Polish, or Spain-Spanish
- Fixed a bug where the Patch Timer Text was offset incorrectly if the language was set to Russian
- Fixed a bug where icons in email buttons were clipping out at various UI Scaling settings
- Fixed a bug where item icons in player tips were scaled incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where the sliders in the Colors menu were offset incorrectly at various resolutions
- Fixed a bug where the Symbol/Item Selection for "Missing" and "Item Missing" had an incorrect background size
- Fixed numerous instances of double-space typos across multiple localizations
Changed files in this update