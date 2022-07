Share · View all patches · Build 9189888 · Last edited 26 July 2022 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Another quick fix for some issues found with the help of your reports.

V1.2.12 Hotfix

Fixed reordering issue introduced in the previous patch

Stage results now show the leader's finish time instead of 0:00

Rider information panel will now correctly "P1" when the rider is in the Peloton group

Player rider selection buttons now update correctly

More to come! :)

Cheers