- New Splash screen's log
- Now displays version number in the loading screen and Debug
- Now has a Quit button
- Link to Beat Stickman's franchise and Discord
- Daily rewards
- One new funny-looking Stickman
Beat Stickman: Infinity Clones update for 26 July 2022
Daily reward and a little more
