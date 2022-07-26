 Skip to content

Beat Stickman: Infinity Clones update for 26 July 2022

Daily reward and a little more

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Splash screen's log
  • Now displays version number in the loading screen and Debug
  • Now has a Quit button
  • Link to Beat Stickman's franchise and Discord
  • Daily rewards
  • One new funny-looking Stickman

