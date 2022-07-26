 Skip to content

Jeebo & Jerbo vs. Life update for 26 July 2022

Huge GUI Update and some other minor fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Entire Battle Menu Redone
Party Select Station Menu Redone
minor optimizations
minor bug fixes
slight adjustments to opening section

