Entire Battle Menu Redone
Party Select Station Menu Redone
minor optimizations
minor bug fixes
slight adjustments to opening section
Jeebo & Jerbo vs. Life update for 26 July 2022
Huge GUI Update and some other minor fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Entire Battle Menu Redone
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update