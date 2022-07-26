Nectar Crossover

Nectar
- [url=]Nectar is a shoot ‘em up about the birds and the bees set in the world of Roxy Racoon. I encourage you to check it out and share your thoughts! [/url]
- This is set after the events of Roxy Raccoon & Pinball Panic but Roxy does not appear in the game.
Magical Meadows
- The 5 hummingbird sisters from Nectar have been added to the table, you can find them sitting around all over the table.
Characters
- Warlock Ryan has been added as a new playable character. This is based on his appearance from Nectar.
- Warlock Ryan is available to all players who have unlocked Rapid Ryan.
Menus, U.I. & Bug Fixes
- Warlock Ryan has been added to the character viewer.
- The 5 hummingbird sisters have been added to the character viewer.
- The Super Gem now has a new and improved collection/explosion effect.
- Cleaned up the Customization Screen.
- Cleaned up the Score Screen when playing games in the Arcade.
- Optimization/Performance improvements on the following tables: Graceful games, Great gamble, blissful builder, Charming chopper, Hectic Highway, Cowboy County, Radical Railway, Wonderful Willows.
- Fixed an issue where the ball could clip through the bottom blockers on Great Gamble.
- Fixed an issue where leaderboard scores weren't being uploaded for some users.
- Fixed an issue where the Raccoon's roll style wasn't changeable for characters other than Roxy.
- Fixed a bug where some player's scores weren't being uploaded to the leaderboards.
