Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 26 July 2022

Nectar Crossover

Nectar

  • [url=]Nectar is a shoot ‘em up about the birds and the bees set in the world of Roxy Racoon. I encourage you to check it out and share your thoughts! [/url]
  • This is set after the events of Roxy Raccoon & Pinball Panic but Roxy does not appear in the game.

Magical Meadows

  • The 5 hummingbird sisters from Nectar have been added to the table, you can find them sitting around all over the table.

Characters

  • Warlock Ryan has been added as a new playable character. This is based on his appearance from Nectar.
  • Warlock Ryan is available to all players who have unlocked Rapid Ryan.
  • Warlock Ryan has been added to the character viewer.
  • The 5 hummingbird sisters have been added to the character viewer.
  • The Super Gem now has a new and improved collection/explosion effect.
  • Cleaned up the Customization Screen.
  • Cleaned up the Score Screen when playing games in the Arcade.
  • Optimization/Performance improvements on the following tables: Graceful games, Great gamble, blissful builder, Charming chopper, Hectic Highway, Cowboy County, Radical Railway, Wonderful Willows.
  • Fixed an issue where the ball could clip through the bottom blockers on Great Gamble.
  • Fixed an issue where leaderboard scores weren't being uploaded for some users.
  • Fixed an issue where the Raccoon's roll style wasn't changeable for characters other than Roxy.
  • Fixed a bug where some player's scores weren't being uploaded to the leaderboards.

