Ver 1.0.1 update!

”Pretty Girls Breakout!” update Ver 1.0.1 has been released!
Update of Ver 1.0.1
- Added "Spanish" to the supported languages.
- Adjusted so that the window does not lose focus during gameplay.
- "Slow down movement speed" button for gamepad use has been changed to "LT" button.
Don't forget to subscribe to ”Pretty Girls Breakout!” and Follow so you don't miss any updates.
We look forward to your continued support of ”Pretty Girls Breakout!”.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1708610/
Zoo Games Links
Publisher Page
Steam Group
Zoo Games Official Website
Zoo Games Official Twitter
Zoo Games Official YouTube Channel
Changed files in this update