 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pretty Girls Breakout! update for 26 July 2022

Ver 1.0.1 update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9189007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

”Pretty Girls Breakout!” update Ver 1.0.1 has been released!

Update of Ver 1.0.1

  • Added "Spanish" to the supported languages.
  • Adjusted so that the window does not lose focus during gameplay.
  • "Slow down movement speed" button for gamepad use has been changed to "LT" button.

Don't forget to subscribe to ”Pretty Girls Breakout!” and Follow so you don't miss any updates.
We look forward to your continued support of ”Pretty Girls Breakout!”.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1708610/
Zoo Games Links
Publisher Page
Steam Group
Zoo Games Official Website
Zoo Games Official Twitter
Zoo Games Official YouTube Channel

Changed files in this update

Depot 1708611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link