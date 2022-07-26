 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 26 July 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.2.4]

Added : Catalyst tooltip now shows critical chance increment per level
Added : Option [Shortens Battle Result] on battle result screen too
Added : Hotkey [L key] on a utility item to lock/unlock this item for disassembling
Fixed : Minor bugs/typos

