DevBlog 21: Update 1.2

Greetings Commanders,

Welcome to the 2nd of our Early Access updates. We’ve been responding to your feedback and teasing the features we know will improve and build on our game. Now, keep reading for all nitty gritty details that we know will refine your gameplay.



The rank and file of your foot soldiers are being bolstered with these worthy additions to your early game. All are unlocked with Tier 2 barracks. Experiment with these in your roster and be ready to adapt your strategies.

The Mamba (Black List): Assault infantry equipped with shotguns that do extra damage against enemy infantry. When upgraded with Ghost kit technology, they can sneak into attack range.

The Sniper (Global Risk): Your long range specialist with excellent vision. Attacks cause extra damage to enemy infantry, but reduced damage against shields. Upgraded, they have a chance to critically hit their target.

The Satyr (New Horizon): A lightly armed multi-purpose support unit that can project a protective barrier onto allies. Can be upgraded to modify the rate of fire of any target, friend or foe.



Watching replays is vital for perfecting your strategies and helping others to learn to be better commanders. That’s why we are happy to be bringing this much requested feature and are looking forward to seeing you trading replays and analyzing your gameplay. This will also be a useful tool for future tournaments.

We want these to be shareable. Right now these replay files are tied to your Steam ID, and so we are still working towards decoupling this so you can trade replay files between friends.



For all the magpie commanders out there, we’re implementing Steam achievements. Get your shiny badges and collect the achievements that proudly prove you to be a worthy commander. Here’s some examples:

“Are you classified as human?” - Completed the Campaign on Hard Difficulty

“All for one and one for all” - Completed all Coop missions on Expert Difficulty

“Safety in numbers” - Win a Multiplayer game with infantry only

“Coordinated demolition” - In a Multiplayer game, destroy three enemy Core Bases within 30 seconds of each other

There'll be many more for you to earn and we look forward to seeing you make a name for yourself on the battlefield.



All campaign missions now have a checkpoint system that saves your progress at key moments during a campaign mission. Nowwhen faced with defeat, you don't need to start the mission from scratch.

The resource collection rate has been standardized for all maps. Previously, your resource collection rate wasn't the same as your opponents. We made sure that if you have X bases you get the same amount of minerals/gas collected over time, independently of where these X bases are located on the map.

The survey form has been removed and won't open every time you close the game. We appreciate this was annoying for some, but please do keep sending us your feedback.

Performance & stability improvements. Please let us know if you continue to experience problems.

The production error messages are no longer truncating/overlapping the units' tooltips.

Increased workers carry capacity from 7 to 8 minerals per trip.

Increased starting population capacity in standard mode from 8 to 10.

Aircraft production structures are now unlocked when your Corebase is tier 3.

Increased the Shield Trooper’s cost from 50 to 75 minerals. Its speed is now reduced from 7.3 to 6.

Increased the Rapier’s HP from 550 to 600. The number of bursts it has is now reduced from 1.6 to 1.3. Its supply cost has now increased from 3 to 5.

The Rocket Trooper projectile now deals aoe damage.

Reduced Black List barracks HP from 1500 to 1250.

Reduced Jackal cost from 100 to 75 minerals.

Reduced the Chameleon’s debuff efficiency from 75% to 25% of the enemy unit attack power.

Increased the Crocodile’s weapon range from 30 to 40 so that they now outrange turrets and serve their role better.

The Prion EMP rocket has been removed. The conic blast area of effect angle and length has been reduced by 20%.

Reduced the Condor’s HP from 1000 to 800. Its reload time has been increased from 3 seconds to 4.

Increased the Ogre’s cost from 150 to 175. Its range has been reduced from 32 to 25.

Increased the Minotaur’s damage from 10 to 13 per hit.

Reduced the Lycan cost from 175 to 150 minerals.

Increased the Hades’s shield value is from 100 to 300.

Reduced the Cerberus’s reload time from 5 to 3 seconds. Its damage per second is now increased from 8 to 13.3.

Reduced the Manticore's “Melting Point” ability bonus damage from 50% to 25%. The Manticore now applies bonus damage to air units.

Increased the Vampire’s attack animation by 50%, making it a viable early game unit again.

Increased the Hyperion damage per hit from 30 to 40.

Increased the Pegasus' range from 20 to 25. Its shield also was increased from 100 to 200.

The Siren's “Eviscerate” ability has been revamped. The final explosion of it has been removed, but its damage over time is still stackable.



We also have a Fan Kit available with artwork, unit cards, logos and all your content creators need here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

And for Streamers there is all the tools you need here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

We truly hope you enjoy this update as much as we enjoyed discussing it with the players and putting it together. We can’t wait to see how you commanders will adapt your strategies to these changes. Now begins assessing your feedback and preparing next month's update with even more content. Stay tuned.