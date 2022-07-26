Quick Patch Notes #3

Tweaks:
- Changed rendering engine in order to improve performance
- Your scores now appear in the leaderboard
- Further tweaked movement speeds slightly
Fixes:
- Fixed scoreboards loading too many scores
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Tweaks:
Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update