Impact Point update for 26 July 2022

Quick Patch Notes #3

26 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaks:

  • Changed rendering engine in order to improve performance
  • Your scores now appear in the leaderboard
  • Further tweaked movement speeds slightly

Fixes:

  • Fixed scoreboards loading too many scores

