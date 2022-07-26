 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SlapBR update for 26 July 2022

YOU NEED TO PLAY SLAPBR WHAT ARE YOU DOING

Share · View all patches · Build 9188761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update!

  1. SPECTATING! You can now spectate once dead :)

  2. Fancy new power up ......

  3. Bug fixes, end games now work, leaderboard removes players if they leave.

  4. Join the damn discord already: https://discord.gg/eveQz9Pd

Changed files in this update

Depot 1695082
  • Loading history…
Depot 1695083
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link