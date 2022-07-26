YOU NEED TO PLAY SLAPBR WHAT ARE YOU DOING

New Update!
-
SPECTATING! You can now spectate once dead :)
-
Fancy new power up ......
-
Bug fixes, end games now work, leaderboard removes players if they leave.
-
Join the damn discord already: https://discord.gg/eveQz9Pd
