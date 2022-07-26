Version 0.823 Update

Patch 0.823:
Gameplay
- A new, special interaction can now happen between Paul and Flatskin when the game is at match point and both players are at low health.
- A new achievement has been added which relates to this interaction.
Presentation
- Transcoded videos to Webm VP8 to help compatibility with Steam Deck. This has also reduced the game's file size by a fair amount.
- Boosted loudness of Nick's ending theme.
Performance
- The game will check for achievement unlocks less often.
Bug Fixes
- Changed some scripts related to the mouse cursor. This will hopefully fix a rare issue causing the mouse cursor to lock to the center of the screen after winning the game.
Changed files in this update