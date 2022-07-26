 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mega Knockdown update for 26 July 2022

Version 0.823 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9188730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.823:

Gameplay

  • A new, special interaction can now happen between Paul and Flatskin when the game is at match point and both players are at low health.
  • A new achievement has been added which relates to this interaction.

Presentation

  • Transcoded videos to Webm VP8 to help compatibility with Steam Deck. This has also reduced the game's file size by a fair amount.
  • Boosted loudness of Nick's ending theme.

Performance

  • The game will check for achievement unlocks less often.

Bug Fixes

  • Changed some scripts related to the mouse cursor. This will hopefully fix a rare issue causing the mouse cursor to lock to the center of the screen after winning the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1492751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link