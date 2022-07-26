Weekly update #1

The people have spoken and the game is objectively not enjoyable. I fully intend to continue working on this to make that no longer the case, no matter how long it may take. That will come in the form of weekly updates each Monday such as this one.

Addressing some problems with the game:

The game looks bad

There isn't much I can do about this especially in the short term. Eventually I hope that the gameplay is fun enough that the graphics take a back seat. The rules aren't clear

This was the main focus of this week's update. The main feature of this update is a tutorial that plays at the start of the first combat on a save. Hopefully that helps a bunch with explaining game mechanics, however the game could stand to be more intuitive. Also, it would be nice if the tutorial guided the player through actions rather than just saying them, but that's something for down the line. The game is horribly unbalanced

Yeah... this is going to be the main thing that the next update focuses on.

Major changes:

Added tutorial

Added map key

Minor changes

Added more tooltips to the top UI

Can no longer open inventory from character select

Fixed crash when reverting some settings

If you played the game prior to this update, you may need to enable the tutorial under settings.

If you want to help with the game, put you bug reports and feedback in the Discord