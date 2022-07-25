Crash fixes

- Fixed several crashes in DirectX 11 renderer
- Fixed crash in DirectX 12 renderer
- Fixed rare crash with ability effects
- Fix startup crash affected by lower disk performance (e.g. when antivirus is scanning the game just after patching)
- Fix crash when changing maps and UI events occur during that load period
