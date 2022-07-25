 Skip to content

Dungeons of Sundaria update for 25 July 2022

Crash fixes

Build 9187985

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed several crashes in DirectX 11 renderer
  • Fixed crash in DirectX 12 renderer
  • Fixed rare crash with ability effects
  • Fix startup crash affected by lower disk performance (e.g. when antivirus is scanning the game just after patching)
  • Fix crash when changing maps and UI events occur during that load period

