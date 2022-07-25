 Skip to content

NECROSIS : RECONFIGURATED update for 25 July 2022

v1.2.1.5 Is Out! | New Attachments, Optimization and Bug Fixes.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MAP ROTATION

SHOOTS IS BACK!

RESOURCES

- OPTIMIZED ALL THE MULTIPLAYER MAPS

** - New Attachments! - TM Mini Sight, TM C79 6X Scope, DRE 4X Otoman, TM Green Laser.

  • New Weapons Ammunitions.
  • Changed The Post Processing in The Map Deadzone.
  • New Weapon Sway.**

BUG FIXES

** - Fixed The Knife and Grenade Sensivity.

  • Fixed the Zombie Collision.

  • Fixed The Syringe Inventory Slot.

  • Fixed The Map Colliders from El Salón.

  • Fixed The Accidental Appearence of The Plague in Training.

  • Fixed Some of the Ragdoll Forces.

  • Fixed The PPSH-41 Sight Renderer.

  • Fixed The Scaffold Windows Colliders.

  • Fixed the explosive M82 wall purchase on Patchwork.**

  • BlackHawk Games Team.

