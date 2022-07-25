v1.2.1.5 Is Out! | New Attachments, Optimization and Bug Fixes.

MAP ROTATION
SHOOTS IS BACK!
RESOURCES
- OPTIMIZED ALL THE MULTIPLAYER MAPS
** - New Attachments! - TM Mini Sight, TM C79 6X Scope, DRE 4X Otoman, TM Green Laser.
- New Weapons Ammunitions.
- Changed The Post Processing in The Map Deadzone.
- New Weapon Sway.**
BUG FIXES
** - Fixed The Knife and Grenade Sensivity.
-
Fixed the Zombie Collision.
-
Fixed The Syringe Inventory Slot.
-
Fixed The Map Colliders from El Salón.
-
Fixed The Accidental Appearence of The Plague in Training.
-
Fixed Some of the Ragdoll Forces.
-
Fixed The PPSH-41 Sight Renderer.
-
Fixed The Scaffold Windows Colliders.
-
Fixed the explosive M82 wall purchase on Patchwork.**
-
BlackHawk Games Team.
