Hello folks,

Now that The Perdition Man: Interval is available on steam, I humbly ask you if you would like to support the upcoming game in the series: check out my new Kickstarter. I have a lot of work to do and this will greatly help me achieve what I want to do with the next game.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1990254301/the-perdition-man?ref=project_build#