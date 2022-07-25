 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer Toon update for 25 July 2022

Update V37 - Redesigned tutorial

Share · View all patches · Build 9187741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update V37:

  • All new tutorial to guide the player until they are self sufficient.
  • Improved save management (save size divided by three)
  • Minor fixes
  • Temporary deactivation of the exchange panel in the city centre

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link