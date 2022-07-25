 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 25 July 2022

V0.42.2.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:
Moved the stamina cost reduction of using the Hoe to it's respective skill.
Moved the stamina cost reduction of using the Watering Can to it's respective skill.
Added texture streaming.
Added a seed texture for crop tiles with seeds.
Made so crop tiles with any nutrient deficiency will slowly turn ash gray to indicate lack of nutrients.
Slightly changed the color of a fully watered crop tile to be slightly darker
Made the building scene blocking the hotbar an optional behaviour that can be enabled in the gameplay options.
Added a notification for skill gains.

Bugfix:
Fixed a uxml reference.
Fixed harvesting skill reducing the yields to almost none instead of giving a small bonus.

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9187640
Depot 1220601
