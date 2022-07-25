Changes:

Moved the stamina cost reduction of using the Hoe to it's respective skill.

Moved the stamina cost reduction of using the Watering Can to it's respective skill.

Added texture streaming.

Added a seed texture for crop tiles with seeds.

Made so crop tiles with any nutrient deficiency will slowly turn ash gray to indicate lack of nutrients.

Slightly changed the color of a fully watered crop tile to be slightly darker

Made the building scene blocking the hotbar an optional behaviour that can be enabled in the gameplay options.

Added a notification for skill gains.

Bugfix:

Fixed a uxml reference.

Fixed harvesting skill reducing the yields to almost none instead of giving a small bonus.