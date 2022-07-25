 Skip to content

Adventures of Quin85 update for 25 July 2022

PATCH 0.6.0

Zone 6 has been added to the Game!

Added new Content:

A new Zone
2 new Enemies
A new boss
A new Ability

Enjoy the first Zone of Chapter II

