 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion update for 1 August 2022

v1.973 Hotfix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9187382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Launch fixes for those having trouble running the game
  • Prevent changing language from within an active match
  • Misc. stability improvements

Changed files in this update

Sins of a Solar Empire Rebellion Content Depot 204881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link