RoBo: The Allectric Idventurer Playtest update for 25 July 2022

Infinite respawn loop hotfix

Hello everyone!
We heard some of you had encountered the infinite respawn loop bug and it left a bad taste.
We worked hard to deliver you a better experience and created a fix for that!
We hope you enjoy our playtest!

