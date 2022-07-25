Hello everyone!
We heard some of you had encountered the infinite respawn loop bug and it left a bad taste.
We worked hard to deliver you a better experience and created a fix for that!
We hope you enjoy our playtest!
RoBo: The Allectric Idventurer Playtest update for 25 July 2022
Infinite respawn loop hotfix
