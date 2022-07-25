 Skip to content

Pinballer update for 25 July 2022

Pro Modes

Build 9187162

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pro Modes Added:

  1. New mode, same levels. Select "Play Pro Mode" on the main menu and get started!
  2. New achievements added for each level on the pro modes!
  3. Must score 500k+ on each pro mode level to unlock the next pro mode level

